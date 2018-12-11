EU's Tusk to meet May at 1600 GMT on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference after the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chairman of European Union summits Donald Tusk is scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May at 1600 GMT on Tuesday, his spokesman said.

May is on a tour of EU capitals to seek last minute changes to the already agreed deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU in order to push the agreement through British parliament.

She is to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and finish with a meeting with Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

(This story has been refilled to correct day of the meeting)