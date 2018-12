FILE PHOTO - British Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and European Union Council President Donald Tusk during the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said he would meet British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday before he chairs an EU summit starting at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) in Brussels that will be dominated by Brexit.

“Ahead of (the summit), I will meet PM Theresa May for last-minute talks,” Tusk tweeted.