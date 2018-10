LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May set out her position in the Brexit talks earlier this week, her spokesman said on Tuesday when asked whether she would respond to a demand from European Council President Donald Tusk for new proposals.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with European Union Council President Donald Tusk at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool/File Photo

He also told reporters that May was looking forward to meeting Tusk at an EU summit beginning on Wednesday.