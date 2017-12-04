Time for Brexit deal getting very tight, but still possible next week - Tusk

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Time to reach an agreement between the European Union and Britain on divorce terms is getting very short, but a deal that would unblock talks on a future trade agreement is still possible by next week, the chairman of EU leaders said.

FILE PHOTO: President of the European Council Donald Tusk speaks during a press conference at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Donald Tusk said after meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday that he was ready to present EU guidelines on such a future relationship but the lack of an agreement on the divorce terms prevented that.

The EU does not want to start talks on a future trade relationship before sorting out the terms of the divorce.

“Met with PM Theresa May. I was ready to present draft EU27 guidelines tomorrow for Brexit talks on transition and future. But UK and Commission asked for more time. It is now getting very tight but agreement at December EU summit is still possible,” Tusk said on Twitter.