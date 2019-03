Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte waits for European Council President Donald Tusk to meet for talks ahead of next week's EU summit, when leaders will discuss Britain's plans to leave the trading bloc, in The Hague, Netherlands March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The current withdrawal agreement for Britain’s departure from the European Union is the only deal on offer, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday after meeting with EU President Donald Tusk.

The “current withdrawal agreement is (the) only deal on table”, Rutte said in a tweet.