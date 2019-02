EU Council President Donald Tusk gives a statement after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is still waiting for Britain to present solid proposals to break the impasse over its exit from the bloc, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday after earlier meeting the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

“No news is not always good news. EU27 still waiting for concrete, realistic proposals from London on how to break Brexit impasse,” Tusk said in a tweet.