FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, to 10 Downing Street in London, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said he discussed the “way ahead” on Brexit negotiations with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday.

“Phone call with PM Theresa May this morning to take stock of progress in Brexit talks and discuss way ahead,” said Tusk, whose task it will be to decide whether and when to call a summit of EU leaders to endorse any deal that is reached.