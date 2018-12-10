EU's Tusk says Brexit deal not up for renegotiation, will hold talks

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference after the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday Brexit would be discussed at the council meeting on Thursday, including how to help the British government ratify the exit process, but that the Withdrawal Agreement was not up for renegotiation.

“I have decided to call #EUCO on #Brexit (Art. 50) on Thursday,” Tusk said on Twitter.

“We will not renegotiate the deal, including the backstop, but we are ready to discuss how to facilitate UK ratification. As time is running out, we will also discuss our preparedness for a no-deal scenario.”