EU's Tusk says spoke with May ahead of crucial Brexit vote

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference after the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Donald Tusk, who chairs EU summits, said on Sunday he had spoken to Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of what he said was an “important week” for the UK’s plans to leave the European Union.

The British parliament is due to vote on Tuesday on the Brexit deal that May clinched with the EU, amid signs that lawmakers will reject it.

“I had a phone call with PM @theresa_may. It will be an important week for the fate of #Brexit,” Tusk, the president of the European Council, said in a tweet.