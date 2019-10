European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a debate on the last EU summit and Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday he was discussing Britain’s request for a Brexit deadline with the leaders of the other 27 member states and would make a decision “in the coming days”.

“A no-deal Brexit will never be our decision,” Tusk told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, to applause from lawmakers.