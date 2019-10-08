EU's Tusk to Boris Johnson - 'Where are you heading?'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday not to try to win a blame game over the struggle to agree a Brexit deal as Europe’s and Britain’s future and the interests of citizens were at stake.

“Boris Johnson, what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game,” Tusk said on Twitter.

“At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo vadis (Latin: where are you heading)?” he said.