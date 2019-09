FILE PHOTO: EU Council President Donald Tusk arrives at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 24, 2019. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS -/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York on Monday, according to Tusk’s published agenda.

The agenda showed Tusk meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at 10.15 a.m. local time (1415 GMT), Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar at 11.00 a.m. and Johnson at 3.15 p.m.