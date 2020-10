Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Downing Street in London, Britain October 8, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday that Britain’s commitment to his country was rock solid.

