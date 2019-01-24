Union leader McCluskey says May should delay Brexit by three months

Len McCluskey, General Secretary of Unite the Union, leaves Downing Street in London, Britain January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - If British Prime Minister Theresa May is serious about getting a Brexit divorce deal through parliament then she should extend Article 50 by three months, Unite union boss Len McCluskey said on Thursday.

“In my opinion, Article 50 would need to be extended probably by around three months,” he told the BBC. He said a nine-month extension, possible if an amendment proposed by Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper is passed, was too long.

Speaking after meeting May in Downing Street, he added: “This meeting I’ve had today is two and a half years too late.”