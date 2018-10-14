Brexit deal not likely on Sunday - EU sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Weekend negotiations in Brussels between British and EU officials have not yet produced a final Brexit deal for leaders to approve this week, senior EU sources told Reuters on Sunday.

A man wears a beret designed to resemble the EU flag during an anti-Brexit demonstration on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Some EU diplomats following the talks closely have been more optimistic that EU negotiators would tell a 1630 GMT meeting of national envoys on Sunday that a deal had been achieved.

But other sources told Reuters that further talks would be needed to get the agreement both sides want.