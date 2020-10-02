U.S. special envoy says message from Britain, EU is no return to hard border in Ireland

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney arrives prior to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about his acquittal on impeachment charges by the U.S. Senate in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney said on Friday he would take back to Washington Britain’s and Ireland’s commitment there would be no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland because of Brexit.

“One of the messages I will take back is ok, there’s still a lot to be worked out but the British are working to make sure there’s not a hard border, the Irish are working to make sure there is not a hard border, and the Europeans are working to make sure there is not a hard border,” he said.

That message was welcome, he told British think tank Policy Exchange.