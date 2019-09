Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, September 4, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be absurd to have tariffs on Scotch whisky exports, answering a question in parliament on Wednesday about a possible trade deal with the United States.

“I think that tariffs on Scotch whisky would be absolutely absurd - a point that we have made repeatedly to our friends in the United States,” Johnson said.