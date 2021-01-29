Johnson tells EU's Von Der Leyen of "grave" vaccine concerns

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 27, 2021. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his “grave concerns” to EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen on Friday over Brussels’ attempts to restrict the export of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland, his office said.

“The Prime Minister spoke to EU Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen this evening,” a spokesman for Johnson said in a statement.

“He expressed his grave concerns about the potential impact which the steps the EU has taken today on vaccine exports could have.”