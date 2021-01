FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus news conference at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain January 22, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it was urgently seeking answers from the European Union over its decision to restrict the export of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland.

“The UK Government is urgently seeking an explanation from the European Commission about the statements issued by the EU today and assurances as to its intentions,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.