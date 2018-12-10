Irish PM says preparations for 'no-deal' Brexit should intensify

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar arrives at an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday preparations for a no-deal Brexit should intensify after Britain’s Theresa May pulled a parliamentary vote on her EU divorce deal to avoid a major defeat among lawmakers.

Varadkar said in a statement that he had spoken to European Council President Donald Tusk and agreed that the Withdrawal Agreement was the best option and could not be renegotiated.

“They also agreed that preparations for a ‘no deal’ outcome should intensify,” the statement said.