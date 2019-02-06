Ireland increasingly prepared for no-deal Brexit, says PM

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (Taoiseach) speaks during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ireland is increasingly prepared for a no-deal Brexit, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday, while highlighting Dublin did not want things to end in such an abrupt split.

“I am confident a solution can be found,” Varadkar said after talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels. “Ireland is increasingly prepared for a no-deal.”

Varadkar said he talked to Juncker on EU support for Irish fishermen, farmers and other enterprises that would be hit by the most damaging Brexit. They also discussed the sensitive issue of the Irish border, they said.