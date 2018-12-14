Brexit
December 14, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ireland's Varadkar wants to help May as far as possible

1 Min Read

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday he wanted to help Prime Minister Theresa May as much as possible but that EU leaders could not offer her any guarantees that ran counter to what was already agreed in Brexit talks.

After May appealed to the bloc’s remaining 27 leaders on Thursday, Varadkar said she was repeatedly asked whether what she was asking for would be enough to secure an agreement from the British parliament on the deal.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.