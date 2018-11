FILE PHOTO: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during a news conference with Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila at the Prime Minister's official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland, November 7, 2018. Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said a deal between Britain and the European Union over Britain’s exit from the bloc was possible within weeks.

“A successful outcome is not guaranteed but I think it is possible in the next couple of weeks,” Vardakar said at the British Irish council on Friday.