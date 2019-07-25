Irish PM says no-deal Brexit would be a British decision

FILE PHOTO: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar delivers a lecture on the Future of Europe before the Wilfried Martens Fund at the Catholic University of Leuven (KUL) in Leuven, Belgium April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

GLENCOLUMBKILLE, Ireland (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday said it was Britain’s decision alone on whether it would leave the EU without a deal and said he hoped Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not take that decision.

“No deal is a British threat. The only people who can cause no deal is the United Kingdom government,” he said following the Irish government’s final cabinet meeting before the summer recess.

“I hope the new UK prime minister hasn’t chosen no deal, but that will be up to them, he said

Varadkar said he was not going to speak to prime minister Johnson over the airwaves, and he was looking forward to meeting him.