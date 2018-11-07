Irish PM sees chances fading for November Brexit deal

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during a news conference with Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila at the Prime Minister's official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland, November 7, 2018. Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The chances of sealing a deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union in November are fading, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“I do think that, with every day that passes, the possibility of having a special summit in November becomes less likely,” Varadkar told reporters after a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila.

“But we do have one scheduled for the 13th, 14th of December, so not getting it done in November doesn’t mean we can’t get it done in the first two weeks of December. But I think beyond that you’re into the New Year, which I think wouldn’t be a good thing.”

EU leaders have previously pencilled in a tentative meeting mid-November to sign off on any Brexit deal negotiated with London. Negotiators from both sides are, however, still at odds over ways to guarantee an open Irish border no matter how Brexit goes.