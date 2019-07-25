Irish PM Varadkar says there is still time to avoid no-deal

FILE PHOTO: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar delivers a lecture on the Future of Europe before the Wilfried Martens Fund at the Catholic University of Leuven (KUL) in Leuven, Belgium April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

GLENCOLUMBKILLE,Ireland (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that he was confident an agreement could still be reached to avoid the UK leaving the European Union without a deal.

“I think, notwithstanding the fact there is a new prime minister and there is a new government in Westminster ... I am still confident that a ‘no-deal’ can be avoided,” Varadkar told journalists after the final Irish cabinet meeting before the summer recess.