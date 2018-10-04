FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 1:04 PM / in an hour

Irish PM wants Brexit deal by November 'if at all possible'

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that Brexit talks were entering “a critical and ultimate phase” of negotiations and that he hoped a deal would be reached within the next month.

Irish Defense Minister Leo Varadkar speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

“I’m very keen to see an agreement concluded by November, if at all possible,” Varadkar said. “It’s in the interest of Ireland, the European Union and the UK. We all really need to get down to business in the next few weeks to make that possible.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
