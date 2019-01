FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Ireland's Prime Minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attend a bilateral meeting during the informal summit of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would be speaking with her Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar later on Wednesday, a day after parliament gave her a mandate to try and renegotiate her Brexit deal.