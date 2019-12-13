Next stage Brexit talks must be done by October - Varadkar

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks during a joint news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The next stage of Brexit negotiations to establish a future relationship between Britain and the European Union needs to be concluded by October, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

A day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s convincing election victory, Varadkar said he felt Johnson was someone who wanted to maintain close ties to the European Union, but time was pressing given Johnson has so far said he does not want a transition period to go beyond the end of 2020.

“The time line is extremely tight,” Varadkar said of the next round of talks due to start in February.

“Really a decision has to be made by the summer as to whether there would be an extension... and then in October, if there is no extension, we need to have that deal done because it’s probably going to be a mixed agreement, having to be ratified by the 27 member states’ national parliaments.”