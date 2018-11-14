Brexit
EU's Verhofstadt says Brexit deal maintains close relationship with UK

FILE PHOTO: Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), poses in front of a billboard truck showing a picture of Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and a slogan outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The draft Brexit agreement endorsed by the British government on Wednesday will allow Britain to leave the European Union while keeping a close relationship with the bloc, the European Parliament’s point man on Brexit said.

“While I hope one day the UK will return, in the meantime this agreement will make a Brexit possible, while maintaining a close relationship between the EU and UK, a protection of citizens rights and the avoidance of a hard Irish border,” former Belgian premier Guy Verhofstadt said in a statement.

