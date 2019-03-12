Brexit
Volkswagen CEO hopeful a Brexit deal will be reached

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Chief Executive Herbert Diess said he still believed that Britain and the European Union would strike an agreement to prevent a chaotic breakup of the European Union as Prime Minister Theresa May faces a crucial vote at home.

“We assume that some sort of agreement will be reached to prevent a no-deal Brexit from happening,” Herbert Diess said at the company’s annual results press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany on Tuesday.

“A no-deal would hurt us,” Diess said, explaining that Britain is an important export market for Volkswagen Group’s VW, Audi, Skoda and Porsche brands, while VW’s Britain-based Bentley brand also depended on access to the EU markets.

British Prime Minister Theresa May won legally binding Brexit assurances from the EU on Monday in a last ditch attempt to sway rebellious British lawmakers who have threatened to vote down her divorce deal again.

