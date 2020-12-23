EU, UK chiefs expected to hold another Brexit call - sources

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to European countries to start COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming days, following regulatory approval for the use of a shot jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, in Brussels, Belgium December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to hold another call on a trade deal on Wednesday or Thursday, sources with the bloc said.

The two spoke on Monday as they try to bridge gaps on allocating fish catches in UK waters from 2021 as well as ensuring corporate fair play, to seal a new pact to govern trade ties beyond Dec. 31, when Britain leaves the EU’s single market and customs union.