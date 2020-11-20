Brexit talks now making 'better progress' - EU's von der Leyen

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain are making better progress in talks on their future relationship, including in difficult areas such as the EU’s demand for level playing field guarantees, EU chief executive Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
“After difficult weeks with very, very slow progress, now we’ve seen in the last days better progress, more movement on important files. This is good,” she told a news conference.
“Within the frame of the level playing field, progress for example has been made with state aid but there are still quite some metres to the finish line so there’s a lot of work to do.”
Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop
