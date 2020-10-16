EU chief tells UK PM Johnson: we continue to seek Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is seen prior to an European Union (EU) summit at the European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium October 15, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is continuing to work for a Brexit deal, the head of the bloc’s executive said on Friday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to prepare for a no-trade deal split at the end of the year.

“The EU continues to work for a deal, but not at any price,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen around an hour after Johnson’s comments, which sent sterling lower.

“As planned, our negotiation team will go to London next week to intensify these negotiations.”

An EU official added: “It’s very good that he (Johnson) wants to keep on negotiating.”