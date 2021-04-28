EU chief calls for 'faithful implementation' of Brexit trade deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the European Parliament’s approval of a trade accord with Britain on Wednesday and said its implementation was crucial.
“The TCA (Trade and Cooperation Agreement) marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK,” von der Leyen said on Twitter. “Faithful implementation is essential,” she said.
Reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.