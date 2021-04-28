EU chief calls for 'faithful implementation' of Brexit trade deal

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends the debate on EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement during the second day of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium April 27, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the European Parliament’s approval of a trade accord with Britain on Wednesday and said its implementation was crucial.

“The TCA (Trade and Cooperation Agreement) marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK,” von der Leyen said on Twitter. “Faithful implementation is essential,” she said.