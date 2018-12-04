Corbyn - Brexit deal is a leap in the dark

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Tuesday that the government’s proposed Brexit deal was a leap in the dark, and that Prime Minister Theresa May should seek a better one or step aside.
“We still don’t know what our long term relationship with Europe would look like and that’s way so many MPs (Members of Parliament) across parliament are not willing to vote for this blindfold brexit and take a leap in the dark about Britain’s future,” Corbyn told parliament.
