Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Downing Street in London, Britain, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has called a meeting of ministers and a decision on whether to pull parliament’s vote on her Brexit deal is imminent, the Sun’s political editor said.

“The PM has called together all her senior aides for a meeting on the Meaningful Vote in No10 now,” Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter. “A decision on whether to pull it appears imminent.”