FILE PHOTO: Boris Johnson addresses delegates at a Conservative Home fringe meeting on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he hoped parliament would vote against the government’s Brexit deal, calling it a national humiliation that made a mockery of the decision to leave the European Union.

“We have plenty of other options. In order to see the way ahead we need to understand what happens next Tuesday if, as I hope, this great House of Commons votes down this deal,” Johnson said.