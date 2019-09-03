Johnson says election is only option if lawmakers vote to delay Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain September 3, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Roger Harris/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday an election would be the only way to resolve the impasse over Britain’s departure from the European Union if lawmakers vote to force him to seek a delay to Brexit.

“I don’t want an election but if MPs (Members of Parliament) vote tomorrow to stop negotiations and to compel another pointless delay to Brexit potentially for years then that will be the only way to resolve this,” Johnson said after lawmakers voted to seize control of parliamentary time on Wednesday.

Johnson said he would on Tuesday take the first step towards asking lawmakers to approve an early election.