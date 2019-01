FILE PHOTO: Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg is intensifying its preparations for a chaotic British departure from the European Union, the country’s premier said on Tuesday after the British parliament rejected a draft withdrawal agreement.

“We need a fast and clear plan on how to proceed,” Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Twitter. “Our internal preparations to limit the damage in case of a no-deal will go ahead at full steam.”