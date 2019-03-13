MPs back proposal to take 'no deal' Brexit off the table

British MPs leave after the results of the vote on Brexit in Parliament in London, Britain, March 13, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament on Wednesday backed a proposal for Prime Minister Theresa May to completely rule out a ‘no deal’ Brexit, something she has said was impossible to do.

MPs voted by 321 to 278 for to an amended government motion on no deal. Parliament had earlier passed an amendment that hardened the government’s original motion.

The government had said it wants to win approval for a deal to leave the EU but that in law, the default position was to leave without one if no agreement had been reached by March 29.