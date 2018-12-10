UK Parliament should decide whether Brexit vote is delayed - speaker

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow leaves a service of Remmemberance in Westminster, London, Britain, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The speaker of Britain’s lower house of parliament said it would be “right” that members of parliament were given a chance have their say on whether or not to delay a planned vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

“I politely suggest that in any courteous, respectful and mature environment, allowing the house to have a say would be the right and, dare I say it, the obvious course to take,” Speaker John Bercow told parliament, moments after May announced the Brexit vote would be deferred.

He said that although the government could defer it unilaterally, he would be happy to facilitate a vote on the matter.