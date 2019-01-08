Brexit deal voting to begin at 1900 GMT on January 15 - Labour Party

Anti-Brexit demonstrators are seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British MPs will begin voting on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal at 1900 GMT on Jan. 15, the opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday, citing a copy of the provisional schedule for the debate.

A five-day debate on the deal begins on Wednesday and is expected to end with several votes, each of which could be make-or-break for May’s hopes of getting the approval she needs from parliament in order to proceed with her Brexit plan.