Brexit vote will come back to parliament as soon as possible - May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would bring a vote on a revised Brexit deal back to parliament as soon as possible but only when it was the right time to do so after securing changes to it from the European Union.

“Obviously we are in these discussions with the European Union and we will bring a vote back to this house when it is possible to bring a deal that deals with the issue that the House of Commons has raised,” she told parliament.

“We have listened to the House of Commons, we are working on the views of the House of Commons with the European Union, and we will bring a vote back when it is the right time to do so.”