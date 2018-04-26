FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 4:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

British lawmakers urge government to pursue customs union in symbolic vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British parliament approved a motion in favour of urging the government to pursue a customs union in Brexit negotiations on Thursday in a symbolic vote after most of the governing Conservative Party decided not to take part.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves the Foreign Office in Westminster, London, Britain, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The approval was done verbally on a non-binding motion, which does not require the government to follow its instruction, and only a fraction of lawmakers in the House of Commons took part in the debate.

(This story changes wording to ‘approved’ rather than ‘voted in favour’)

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Kevin Liffey

