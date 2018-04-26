British lawmakers urge government to pursue customs union in symbolic vote

LONDON (Reuters) - British parliament approved a motion in favour of urging the government to pursue a customs union in Brexit negotiations on Thursday in a symbolic vote after most of the governing Conservative Party decided not to take part.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves the Foreign Office in Westminster, London, Britain, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The approval was done verbally on a non-binding motion, which does not require the government to follow its instruction, and only a fraction of lawmakers in the House of Commons took part in the debate.

(This story changes wording to ‘approved’ rather than ‘voted in favour’)