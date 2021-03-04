Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EU Parliament declines to fix EU-UK trade deal vote in protest

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The building of the European Parliament, designed by Architecture-Studio architects, is seen in Strasbourg, France, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament declined on Thursday to set a date for its vote on the EU-UK trade deal in protest at what the European Union sees as Britain’s unilateral changes to Northern Irish Brexit arrangements.

EU parliament group chiefs had been expected to set a March date for its vote at a meeting on Thursday. However, they did not do so after the British government extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain’s divorce deal.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

