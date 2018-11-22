May believes she can win vote in parliament on the Brexit deal - spokesman

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May believes she can win a vote in parliament on her Brexit deal and will focus her efforts on persuading members of her own party of the merits of the agreement announced earlier on Thursday, her spokesman said.

The spokesman also said May had received strong support during a conference call with her cabinet members for the political declaration setting out the broad terms of Britain’s future relationship with the European Union.