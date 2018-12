Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs), in London, Britain December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government did not include a plan to hold a vote on her Brexit deal before Christmas in a schedule of business set out by leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom on Thursday.