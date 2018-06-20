FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
June 20, 2018 / 3:23 PM / in an hour

PM May defeats pro-EU rebels, wins lawmakers' approval for Brexit plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday won approval for her plan on how much say MPs should get over Brexit, defeating a attempt by pro-European Union rebels to give parliament more influence.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Downing Street from the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MPs in the House of Commons voted 319 to 303 against an amendment put forward by the rebels and then accepted May’s proposal without a vote. The result had been expected after one of the leading pro-EU MPs changed his mind and sided with the government earlier in the day.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.