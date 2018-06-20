PM May defeats pro-EU rebels, wins lawmakers' approval for Brexit plan

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday won approval for her plan on how much say MPs should get over Brexit, defeating a attempt by pro-European Union rebels to give parliament more influence.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Downing Street from the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MPs in the House of Commons voted 319 to 303 against an amendment put forward by the rebels and then accepted May’s proposal without a vote. The result had been expected after one of the leading pro-EU MPs changed his mind and sided with the government earlier in the day.