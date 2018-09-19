UK may end up having second Brexit vote if PM May's exit plan rejected - Sky

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could end up holding a second referendum on its membership of the European Union if Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for Brexit is rejected, a government minister told Sky News on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the National Housing Summit in London, September 19, 2018. Frank Augstein/Pool via Reuters

“Those to the right of the party - the pro-Brexit wing - will be very concerned that if that deal doesn’t prevail, they’ll end up in the situation where we could have a second referendum and we could end up not leaving the EU altogether. There is a danger of that happening,” said Mel Stride, a minister in Britain’s finance ministry.